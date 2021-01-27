Scottsboro Fire Department has new boat to help fight fires on the water

Wednesday marks one year since a deadly fire at the Jackson County Park dock in Scottsboro killed eight people.

Since that fire, the Scottsboro Fire Department has upgraded its response capabilities.

A new fire boat was added to the Scottsboro Fire Department's toolbox in August of 2020. It can travel about 45 mph on the water. It's more than 21 feet long.

A pump on the boat can use the water supply from wherever they're boating to pump 500 gallons of water per minute. Because they'll be on rivers and lakes, that water will flow for an extremely long amount of time.

We met with Fire Chief Gene Necklaus. He explained it'll help even past getting out fires.

"The other aspect is, just like in January, you know there were 8 or 10 folks in the water. It's another avenue to help people who are seeking safety. Not just putting out fires, but hopefully saving lives," said Chief Gene Necklaus.

It has GPS and sonar to help them navigate. Necklaus added the boat will help them to get places on the water they weren't able to before.