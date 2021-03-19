Scottsboro City Schools to hold summer learning program to catch up from coronavirus setbacks

To catch up from coronavirus setbacks, Scottsboro City Schools is launching a summer learning program for students.

Students, grades kindergarten through 3rd, who are behind will be eligible for this new program based on some end of the year tests.

The four-week program will run like a normal school day with some added fun activities. There will be about 100 kids.

Last school year, students missed 9 weeks of class due to the pandemic.

"With them being behind, teachers have had to play catch up getting them ready for the grade they actually started this year," explained Kelli Holland with Scottsboro City Schools.

The superintendent added that this program, among others, will be funded from $1.7 million in federal funding. The program will continue for at least three summers.

Other school districts across our area are also adding programs like this. Albertville City Schools will add literacy camps throughout the next school year, and Marshall County Schools is adding "Camp Marshall" over the summer.

Scottsboro City Schools also made plans to continue their one day of virtual learning a week through the rest of the school year. Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes explained that they plan to go back to five days a week next school year.