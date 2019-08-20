Scottsboro City Schools to get more school resource officers

In the next few weeks, two new school resource officers will walk the halls at Scottsboro City Schools. It's all thanks to community donations, but they're not stopping there. The district says more donations are needed for one more officer.

Right now, the Scottsboro City School system has only two school resource officers, which leaves three schools without that protection.

"What if it happened at my child's school? I want someone to be there for her, just like I want someone to be there for my children," said Shannon Haston, a teacher.

Soon someone will be. Through a partnership with Scottsboro Water, people in Scottsboro were able to pledge monthly donations to the school system.

Right now, the district's school safety fund is set to receive a steady $1,500 a month from those donations alone. With donations from local businesses and the city council, more than $70,000 were raised.

"We're a small town, and this town is worried and concerned about the safety of its students, so we put it out there for them and they've more than responded," said Superintendent Jay Reyes.

Job postings are already out for two new school resource officers, but Reyes says they still need to raise at least $20,000 more to fund one more officer, so every school is protected.

"I'm going to do everything I can to fight for our kids and try to keep them safe. That's my job and I'm going to speak on their behalf," said Reyes.

To sign up to donate, you need a donation flyer. You can pick them up at the Scottsboro City Board of Education building, at any of the Scottsboro City schools, at city hall or at the Scottsboro Water and Sewage Department.