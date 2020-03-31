Scottsboro City Schools superintendent details online learning plan

Schools in Alabama now have less than a week to plan for online learning.
We caught up with Scottsboro City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes Jr. to learn what their plan is for the switch. He says he met with principals and staff on Monday to finalize their plan.
They're working with a blended model combining online with take-home packets. The packets are for students who don't have internet access. They will be distributing more information on Wednesday.
The district is also adding virtual office hours every afternoon for parents and students to get more guidance from teachers. While the parking lots at schools are mostly empty, they are partnering with health providers to have drive-through clinics there.
