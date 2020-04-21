Scottsboro City Schools to hand out next round of educational packets for students

Scottsboro City Schools will hand out their second round of educational packets to students on Tuesday.

With new educational packets and another round of online learning comes a new grading system for some students. In a social media post, Superintendent Jose Reyes explained kindergarten through eighth grade students will now receive either a pass or fail grade for the rest of the school year. He added that the grades will mostly be based on effort.

On Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., students can drop off their completed packets and pick up new ones at their school. Scottsboro Junior High will have different hours with pick-up and drop-off from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Reyes says they hope to be able to open the central office to start student enrollment and other business on May 4, but that depends on what decision the governor makes on the stay-at-home order.