Scottsboro City Schools receives $15,000 donation to school safety campaign

Scottsboro City Schools says the district is one step closer to securing school resource officers at all of its schools after receiving a $15,000 donation from High Country Toyota.

The district says its current SRO campaign, Safer Schools = Safe Students, was launched in January of 2019.

“It is imperative that we work proactively to protect our children and staff everyday. We are forever grateful to our citizens of Scottsboro who contribute monthly but, also our local businesses who also contribute unselfishly," said Scottsboro City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes Jr.

The district says it currently lacks adequate funding to provide additional SROs in all schools.

A spokesperson for the district, Carrie Bradford, said the goal is to have enough monthly contributions by the start of school to add at least one SRO at a school. She said the district needs a total of five SROs to have one in every school.