Scottsboro City Schools moving to remote learning for remainder of the semester

Scottsboro City Schools is moving to remote learning for the remainder of December due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The schedule changes are effective as of Wednesday, Dec. 9. through the remainder of the month.

You can find the changes below:

1) Scottsboro High School, Scottsboro Junior High, and Collins Intermediate will transition to our virtual platform for all students grade 4-12 for the remainder of the semester (semester ends on Friday, December the 18th).

2) Caldwell Elementary and Nelson Elementary Schools will remain open on Thursday, December the 10th, but will transition to our virtual platform beginning Monday, December the 14th through the remainder of the semester (semester ends on Friday, December the 18th).

3) Each school / school staff will provide information concerning student assignments for the remainder of the semester no later than Friday, December the 11th. For grades 7-12, semester exams will be addressed in this correspondence.

4) Extracurricular activities will continue at this time. However, expectations that our community should be prepared for will be a decrease in number of spectators and stricter measures concerning social distancing and wearing of masks.

You can read the full update below: