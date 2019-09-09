Scottsboro City Schools limit playground use in dangerous heat conditions

With temperatures in the upper 90s, school districts are making some changes to their schedules.

The principal at Thurston Nelson Elementary said when it's this hot, they don't let kids on the playground after 10 a.m.

"We're constantly monitoring the weather and we're going to do everything we can in our power to be cautious and keep them safe," said Scott Hodges, principal of Nelson Elementary.

Principal Scott Hodges said when temperatures soar into the mid or upper 90s, they limit the amount of outside time. Their playground sits up on a hill under a lot of trees, which Hodges says helps ease the concern.

"They're not in direct contact with the sun, and number two, it's probably at least 10 degrees cooler up there, so that really helps," he said.

He said they also make sure to keep everyone hydrated before and after playing. After 10 a.m., none of the elementary kids can be on the playground.

"They get water before they go outside, and they're not outside really any longer than 20-25 minutes," said Hodges.

The Scottsboro City Schools superintendent said he works closely with the emergency management agency to watch the heat. Principal Hodges said he gets an alert on his phone if it's too hot.

They said their number one priority is making sure they notify parents of anything going on on school property.

"It's mama's baby. It's their first years of school, so I know they're extra protective," said Hodges.