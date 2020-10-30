Scottsboro City Schools considering schedule changes

The Scottsboro City School Board of Education is considering schedule changes for students. Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes explained that right now nothing is set in stone just yet, but their current schedule of 4 days in person and one day off could be extended through December!

Dr. Reyes said that they're considering this extension because so far the current schedule is working well. To date, they've had a total of 15 Coronavirus cases, with 200 quarantined. None of those who had to quarantine tested positive for the virus! Dr. Reyes said one of their biggest challenges is staffing issues that come with quarantines and he's hoping for change.

"While we certainly want to follow the CDC and Alabama department of public health guidelines I am hopeful that they will take a look at that and potentially modify that because that's been the biggest hurdle to get over. The quarantine piece," said Dr. Reyes.

He also explained that they're looking ahead to what they can do to stay safe after students gather with family for Thanksgiving break. He said they're considering some virtual learning days after students get back.

And we will keed you posted on what they decide.