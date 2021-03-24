North Alabama schools changing schedules Thursday due to severe weather threat

Schools in North Alabama are making changes to their schedules Thursday due to the threat of severe weather.

WAAY 31 will update this list as we learn more:

* Limestone County Schools will dismiss Elementary Schools at 11:10 a.m. and High Schools at 11:30 a.m.

* Lawrence County, AL, schools dismissing at Noon Thursday.

* Lincoln Academy in Huntsville dismissing at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

* Heritage Christian University in Florence will be closed on Thursday.

* Huntsville City Schools will dismiss Elementary Schools at 11:30 a.m., Middle and Junior High Schools (including all grades for AAA and ASFL) at Noon, and High Schools at 12:30 p.m. All after-school athletics and extracurricular activities will not occur.

* Madison City Schools will dismiss PreK at 10:30 a.m., Elementary Schools at 11 a.m., and middle and high schools at 11:45 a.m.

* Russellville City Schools will dismiss at Noon Thursday. All after-school activities are canceled.

* Madison County Schools will close at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. All afternoon and evening school-sponsored activities are canceled.

* Athens City Schools has cancelled all after-school activities, including latchkey services, for Thursday afternoon.

* Scottsboro City Schools will close one hour early Thursday due to the threat of severe weather, Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes Jr. said.

* Cullman County School will operate virtually on Thursday. Campuses will be closed.

* Wallace State Community College will close at 11 a.m. Thursday.

