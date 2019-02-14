Clear

Scottsboro City Schools close due to flu

The superintendent for Scottsboro City Schools has announced they will close their doors on Friday to help fight the spread of the flu.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 6:17 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Another school district is closing due to the flu.

Scottsboro City Schools has announced it will close its doors on Friday, February 15th for students and staff due to illness. Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes posted a letter to the district website outlining his decision. Dr. Reyes noted attendance was at 89% district wide by the end of the day on Wednesday. That means over 270 students were out sick.

The superintendent’s letter notes staff has done extra cleaning at schools in previous days to help keep illness down across the board but noted extra cleaning will take place Thursday once the school day is over. Superintendent Reyes said with teachers also out sick, they’ve had difficulty finding substitute teachers.

Schools will be out Monday, February 18th for President’s Day, which Dr. Reyes said gives students, faculty and staff four days to recuperate.

This is the latest school district to close its doors in the past month in North Alabama. Marshall County, Albertville City, One school in Florence and Lincoln Co., TN schools have all closed their doors due to the flu.

