Scottsboro City Schools announces phased return, blended learning plan

Students in Scottsboro City Schools will start returning to class on Aug. 12.

The Scottsboro Board of Education approved the revised calendar in a July 10 meeting.

The district posted to Facebook on Friday that it will release its full reopening plan no later than July 13.

Teachers will report to schools from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7 and Aug. 10 to Aug. 11 for professional development days.

Students will start returning to schools on Aug. 12. The district said in its Facebook post that it will use this phased approach.

1/3 of SCS students on Wednesday, Aug. 12

1/3 of SCS students on Thursday, Aug. 13

1/3 of SCS students on Friday, Aug. 14

All students will report to school on Aug. 17.

In-person instruction will happen four days a week with a fifth day for virtual learning. Faculty and staff will still report to schools on virtual learning days, but students will work from home.