The district will be learning remotely November 30th, December 1st and December 11th. The plan is to return in-person from Thanksgiving break on December 2nd. Back in October, Superintendent Reyes told WAAY31 they were considering virtual learning days after Thanksgiving break to keep kids safe after they gather with family for the holiday.

The district's current schedule is 4 days in person and one day off that is set to last through November.