Clear
BREAKING NEWS Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces 'very treatable' lung cancer diagnosis Full Story

Scores: Week Five of high school football kicks off in North Alabama

If you have scores, you can send them to us at newsroom@waaytv.com or in a message to the WAAY TV Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also call in scores to 256-533-3131.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 2:43 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2019 2:44 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

It's the fifth week of high school football!

If you have scores, you can send them to us at newsroom@waaytv.com or in a message to the WAAY TV Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also call in scores to 256-533-3131.

Here are your Thursday night scores (Mobile users click here):

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events