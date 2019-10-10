Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Scores: Week Eight of high school football kicks off in North Alabama

If you have scores, you can send them to us at newsroom@waaytv.com or in a message to the WAAY TV Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also call in scores to 256-533-3131.

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 3:53 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

It's the eighth week of high school football!

If you have scores, you can send them to us at newsroom@waaytv.com or in a message to the WAAY TV Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also call in scores to 256-533-3131.

Here are your Thursday night scores (Mobile users click here):

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events