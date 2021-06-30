North Alabama schools struggle to hire new employees as record number of teachers retire

Many North Alabama school systems saw more educators retire at the end of the school year, and they're now struggling to fill those open positions ahead of the new school year.

The Human Resource Director for Morgan County Schools says he's never seen such a tight labor market for educators.

"Five years ago if I posted an elementary position we might have 400 people that applied for it, and the most I've seen this year for any position was 50," says Cliff Booth, Human Resource Director for Morgan County Schools.

"Since I've been doing this for 10 years this is the most that I've seen as far as retirements go," says Booth.

Data from the Teachers' Retirement System of Alabama shows similar numbers across the state. With more than 3,500 K-12 teachers retiring this year, it's the highest in the state since 2011.

That number includes all employees in the education system.

Booth says there's been "at least a 25 percent increase in the number of openings that we've had."

The reason behind this labor shortage?

"There's competition involved in that that's creating the shortage, there's COVID that's creating the shortage, plus this economy is booming. Everyone that wants to work is working," explains Booth.

The school system had 175 open positions in the beginning of May. They usually have around 125 at the end of a regular school year, so now they have an extra 50 positions to fill.

The Madison County School system is seeing the same problem. They hired over 100 new teachers at their most recent board meeting, and still have 59 open positions to fill.

Although the new school year is coming up quickly, Booth says he isn't nervous about filling those positions just yet.

"I'm not going to get concerned yet as an HR director, when it gets, um, within a couple of weeks of school starting that's when I get really concerned," says Booth.

There are still 23 open positions in the Morgan County School system. They are seeing the largest shortage in math and science teachers, as well as bus drivers and substitute teachers.