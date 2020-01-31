Schools spend day disinfecting campuses after flu outbreak

It was a busy day in two Tennessee Valley school districts, but not for students.

On Friday custodians spent the day cleaning schools in Fayetteville and Lincoln County after class was canceled because of the number of students and staff getting sick.

The superintendent of Fayetteville City Schools, Dr. Janine Wilson, told WAAY that crews sprayed a disinfectant fog at all of the schools, and on the school buses. She said she hopes that this fog kills off all the necessary germs so that they can prevent another outbreak.

Dr. Wilson said more than 30 staff members were too sick to come to school Friday. Because of that ,county and city schools in Lincoln County decided to spend the day disinfecting every school. People WAAY 31 spoke with said it's the right call.

"I appreciate the school watching out for our children and taking the necessary cautions to slow down the spread," a parent of two children at a Lincoln County School, said.

"I know it takes them a long time but I'm pretty sure like everybody appreciates the fact that they do clean up and try to keep as many germs and kids from being sick as possible," Yasmeen Ford, whose sisters attend school in Fayetteville City Schools, said.

Ford said her younger sisters haven't gotten sick, but she knows a lot of kids have

"They got lucky though for as many kids that have been sick I'm surprised they weren't sick," Ford said.

She said she hopes the spread of these illnesses stops, and that both districts are able to open back up on Monday.

"I hope you know eventually everyone can go back to school and not have to worry about getting sick because I love my sisters to death but they need to go to school," Ford said.

Wilson said principals at the schools are going to reach out to their staffs this weekend to see where they are in terms of numbers, and what staff can return on Monday.

If they don't have members ready to be back in school Monday, it is a possibility will remained closed.