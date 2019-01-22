Schools placed on lock down after stabbing in Tuscumbia

According to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan, a female was stabbed in the 700 block of North Dickson Street Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m.

Logan said the victim is in critical condidtion. Deshler High School, middle school and local day cares were placed on soft lockdown as a precaution. The lock down was lifted around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Logan said they are still looking for the suspect.