Schools placed on lock down after stabbing in Tuscumbia

Police presence at Lauderdale Road home

Tuscumbia police are looking for a suspect after a woman was stabbed Tuesday morning.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 11:46 AM
Updated: Jan. 22, 2019 12:13 PM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

According to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan, a female was stabbed in the 700 block of North Dickson Street Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m. 

Logan said the victim is in critical condidtion. Deshler High School, middle school and local day cares were placed on soft lockdown as a precaution. The lock down was lifted around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. 

Logan said they are still looking for the suspect. 

