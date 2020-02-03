Schools in Lincoln County closed because of illnesses

On Monday, most schools in Lincoln County, Tennessee remain closed due to the flu.

Both the Lincoln County and Fayetteville City school systems are keeping their doors closed as students and staff recover from the illnesses.

Both school systems were closed on Friday for cleaning after dealing with high levels of absences because of the flu.

We talked to the superintendent of Fayetteville City Schools who told us they actually sprayed a disinfectant bomb in the schools and buses.

Raymond Hunt attends a private school in Fayetteville that will still be in session on Monday. He said it makes him nervous knowing they're one of the only schools that will remain open.

"It's kind of scary because I don't really want it, but I was kind of scared I was going to get it," said Raymond Hunt, who attends Riverside Christian Academy.

There is no word yet on if classes will resume Tuesday.