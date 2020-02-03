Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Schools in Lincoln County still affected by flu outbreak

We spoke with students in Lincoln County, Tennessee about how they'll stay flu-free.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 9:53 AM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

With the flu outbreak continuing to be an issue, most schools in Lincoln County, Tennessee are remaining closed Monday to allow students and staff to get well again.

We spoke with students in Tennessee about what they'll do to keep themselves from getting sick.

"It's kind of scary because I don't really want it, but I was kind of scared I was going to get it," said Raymond Hunt.

Hunt attends a private school in Fayetteville that will still be in session on Monday.

He told WAAY-31 it makes him nervous knowing they're one of the only schools that will remain open while everyone else in the city and Lincoln County will be at home.

He and his classmate told us they're prepared for anything.

"Use hand sanitizer, wash our hands, make sure we're not touching anything weird, drinking Gatorade and Mello Yello," he said.

Fayetteville City Schools and Lincoln County Schools may open again on Tuesday. Both districts were closed on Friday for cleaning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events