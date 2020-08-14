Schools districts holding device pick-up ahead of virtual learning starts

3rd graders at Hampton Cove Elementary School will grab their laptops and device pickup will continue for multiple schools in Huntsville.

Over in Lawrence County, Moulton Elementary and Middle School students will pick up their devices Friday and Monday. This comes after the district moved the two schools to virtual learning after staff members at both schools were in close contact with someone who tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Along with Huntsville City, Moulton Elementary and Middle schools, Sheffield and Athens City Schools will also start back to school on Monday!