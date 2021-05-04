North Alabama schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat

Boaz City Schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Colbert County Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Cullman County Schools will dismiss at Noon.

Florence City Schools will dismiss PreK-6 schools at 11:30 a.m. and grades 7-12 at 12:15 p.m.

Franklin County Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Lauderdale County Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Madison City Schools PreK will dismiss at noon, elementary schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m., and middle schools and high schools at 1:15 p.m.

Mars Hill Bible School will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Marshall County Schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Morgan County Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Muscle Shoals City Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Russellville City Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Sheffield City Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Tuscumbia City Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.

