Schools closed after tornadoes in Lee County

Schools have been closed all week after an EF-4 tornado ripped through Lee County on Sunday. Students have been out in disaster zones helping their neighbors.

A group of boys who attend school in Beauregard lined the streets to get a glimpse of President Trump on Friday, as he made his way through the area. The boys waved their flags as the president passed by in his motorcade.

They went up to the high school before the president arrived to sign a banner that said, 'Make Beauregard Great Again.' Carson Davis and his friends were classmates of some of the children who died.

"It means a lot, because I never thought I would see the president in real life," said Carson Davis, who lives in Beauregard. "But, I am today, and I'm just happy that he's talking to people who lost family and friends."

Davis said he's eager to head back to school on Tuesday, although it will be different, and he's still wishing they never had the past week off.

Many people in the community were excited to see the president, although it was under such unfortunate circumstances.