Ahead of the threat of severe weather on Monday, some schools are announcing either early dismissals or a cancellation of after-school activities.
Here is a list of what has been announced so far:
- Huntsville City Schools
- All after-school and evening activities, including extended day, are cancelled
- Madison County School System
- All after-school and evening activities are cancelled, including after-school care
- Country Day School
- Dismissing at 2:30 p.m.
- No after-school care
- Madison City Schools
- All after-school and evening activities, including extended day, are cancelled
- Limestone County Schools
- All after-school activities are cancelled
- St. John Paul II Catholic High School
- All after-school activities are cancelled
Related Content
- Schools announce early dismissals, cancellation of after-school activities
- Thursday severe weather closings, cancellations, early dismissals
- Weather worries causing schools to dismiss early
- Schools dismissing early Monday due to severe weather threat
- Some North Alabama schools dismissing early due to inclement weather
- Huntsville City Schools cancels today’s outdoor after-school, evening activities
- Sylvania School in DeKalb County dismissing early due to water pressure issues
- Severe storms impact after-school activities
- Ivey announces school safety program
- Threat won't cancel classes at Douglas School
Scroll for more content...