Clear

Schools announce early dismissals, cancellation of after-school activities

Source: MGN Images
Source: MGN Images

This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 6:25 PM
Updated: Dec 15, 2019 7:15 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Ahead of the threat of severe weather on Monday, some schools are announcing either early dismissals or a cancellation of after-school activities. 

Here is a list of what has been announced so far:

  • Huntsville City Schools
    • All after-school and evening activities, including extended day, are cancelled
  • Madison County School System
    • All after-school and evening activities are cancelled, including after-school care
  • Country Day School
    • Dismissing at 2:30 p.m.
    • No after-school care
  • Madison City Schools
    • All after-school and evening activities, including extended day, are cancelled
  • Limestone County Schools
    • All after-school activities are cancelled
  • St. John Paul II Catholic High School
    • All after-school activities are cancelled

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 53°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events