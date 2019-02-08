Clorox donates cleaning supplies to Monrovia Middle School

The flu is spreading and schools and businesses can't refill their disinfectants fast enough. This is why Monrovia Middle School put out a public plea for donations, which Clorox answered.

"Just about every school inside of Madison County Schools and the surrounding area is dealing with children who are sick and not feeling well," said the principal of Monrovia Middle School, Anthony Thompson. "Clorox did an absolutely wonderful thing in sending us a care package to help us take care of our children inside of our school."

If they're able to, he also encourages parents to donate.

"We have a lot of very supportive parents, so we were doing okay...But we knew that what was coming, was probably going to prevent from being able to keep the school as clean as we want," said Thompson. "We love our kids, we want everything to be well, we want them to be well and any little bit of help is really appreciated."

A pediatric assistant, Lacrisha Crowell, has worked at Over The Rainbow Pediatrics for five years, and she said she sees at least ten flu patients a day. She said she tries to keep enough cleaning supplies at home to keep her own kids safe, because the flu has been such an issue in schools.

"Oh my goodness, it's so busy this flu season. Last flu season, it wasn't too bad, but this flu season, it's a lot. It's a lot of flu going around," said Crowell. "We are wiping down door knobs and cleaning the toys that the children are playing with in the waiting room or in the rooms."

She said the upkeep is causing the clinic to run low on cleaning supplies. They only have two containers of Clorox wipes left.

"This month, we've ordered maybe three cases and and that's like 36 cases of Clorox wipes, so we are ordering a lot," said Crowell.