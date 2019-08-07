School worker accused of abusing Madison student with special needs appears in court

The case against a Lawrence County woman accused of torture and willful child abuse at a school in Madison is headed to a grand jury.

Brianna Robinson, 24, is accused of injuring a child younger than ten with autism. A police investigator said on the stand, it happened at Cardinal School in Madison.

An investigator took the stand Wednesday afternoon and testified. In his testimony, he stated when the child returned home from school in April, his father noticed red marks on his arms and found deep welts on his rear end. The family said the school never called them about the injuries.

The investigator on the stand said teachers and administrators at the school acknowledged the child did not arrive to school that day with any visible injuries. However, investigators learned Brianna Robinson took the child into a private room for a therapy session the day the accused abuse happened.

Police said Robinson returned with the student and said she noticed marks on his arms during the therapy session. Other school employees said they never saw any marks on the child's arms until after he was alone with Robinson for 25 minutes.

Investigators said they found a plastic recorder or flute in the therapy room during their investigation and believe it could have been used to injure the child.

The investigator on the stand said Robinson never admitted to hurting the child. It's unclear this evening if Robinson still works at the school.

In May, WAAY 31 reached out to Cardinal School about Robinson's arrest. An employee of the school, who would not identify themselves, said Robinson never worked at the school. The school said at the time that the board of directors would issue a statement to us if they decided to address the issue. WAAY 31 has still not heard back from them.