School resource officer hit by vehicle at South Lincoln Elementary School

A school resource officer was hit by a vehicle Monday morning at South Lincoln Elementary School in Fayetteville, Tennessee.
The deputy from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was parked at the school and was hit by the vehicle while walking towards the building around 7 a.m., according to Superintendent Bill Heath with Lincoln County Schools.
Several emergency vehicles responded. The principal of the school says the officer was taken to the hospital, and students were not affected.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the school resource officer did not have serious injuries.
