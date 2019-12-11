Decatur school official wants tougher gun law after shot fired in school parking lot

A Decatur School official wants tougher gun laws after a shooting outside one the city's schools.

MacKenzie Franklin was arrested for discharging a firearm within city limits, reckless endangerment and bond revocation.

Deputy Superintendent of Decatur City Schools Dwight Satterfield says something needs to change after a man tried to confront hi ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of Decatur High School Tuesday morning.

"As he was pulling out of campus, he kinda had a message that he left with her and he brandished a firearm and fired it in the air several times," said Satterfield.

"School officials say they were proud of the response from the Decatur police who responded to the school quickly and were able to get MacKenzie Franklin into custody.

“Decatur Police Department under the laws were only allowed to charge him with firing a weapon in the city limits and reckless endangerment," said Satterfield.

Satterfield believes Franklin should face charges as tough as if he had discharged a firearm into a school building or bus.

"There’s a loophole in the Alabama gun safety laws for schools because he did not fire into the building, the gun laws for schools didn’t apply," said Satterfield.

Satterfield says this law needs to change to include all firearms discharged on school property.

"Tthat’s something that I will be talking to our local legislators about to see if we can close the loophole because if they a weapon on campus, that bullet has to come down," he said.

Franklin was booked into the Morgan County jail.