School nurses attend annual training

The training helps prepare nurses for the new school year.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 11:34 AM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 8:01 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

School nurses are now a little more trained to handle emergencies that arise from diabetes. Huntsville Hospital hosted training today for school nurses from Huntsville City, and Madison City and County Schools. They talked about physical activity and nutrition, and how they relate to the disease. They also got updates on school nursing procedures. Trainers say each child with diabetes has different needs, based on their level of activity through out the school day and that's why it's so important for nurses to get this training every year.

"It's really important that we all hear the same message. A lot of our students' physicians are here at Huntsville Hospital that way we are all standardized and we are functioning under the same laws and guidelines," said Madison County Schools lead nurse, Donna Stiles.

The training is free and nurses get a certificate when they complete it.

