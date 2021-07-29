School leaders at Hartselle City Schools discuss COVID safety protocols

One school district in North Alabama was one of two in the entire state that didn't close or go virtual because of COVID last school year.

Hartselle City School District is hoping to do it again this year!

"We really wanted as normal as possible for especially, it's just an uncertain time and being in school helps create that normalcy for them," said Krisee Terry, parent of a student at Hartselle High School.

She told me her teen was in the classroom last year and is ready to start his senior year.

"Sitting in the classrooms, being with their friends. Experiencing all the things that high school has to experience," said Terry.

Superintendent Dr. Dee Dee Jones said the district is taking all precautions to keep your kids safe.

"We're going to continue to wash our hands, have hand sanitizer, and social distance and even at night or when students are gone we will continue to fog the classrooms, we will continue to fog our school busses," she said.

"We had said we were going to continue that even this year whether we were in the situation we were in now, because of flu, because we felt like that would decrease the number of cases of flu."

The lead nurse for the district said she is preparing as much as possible while waiting for more guidance from the state on COVID protocols.

"We didn't want to be in a position that we even had to consider covid this year, but unfortunately here we are and so I just think being open minded and patient as we wait for guidance and know that just like last year, things can change and can change daily," said Kelli Morton.

As of Thursday, masks are optional. Students head back to school Aug. 9.