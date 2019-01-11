School health professionals attend suicide awareness training

School health professionals have some valuable training this afternoon. They just wrapped up a seminar where they learned how to prevent teen suicide.

Today 285 counselors, nurses, and school resource officers were able to gather to learn more information about how to prevent substance abuse and bullying in their schools.

Doctor Aparna Vuppala said those go hand-in-hand with suicides along with mental illness. Vuppala said teen suicide is on the rise for a variety of reasons. The goal of Friday's event was to give school health professionals everything they need to know, to spot the signs. The training is put on by SPEAK which stands for Suicide Prevention Empowerment Awareness Knowledge. One speaker explained how teachers can stop bullying in the classroom.

"We had another speaker talk about trends in substance abuse. Looking at how things are different from 10 years ago, 20 years ago," said Vuppala.

If you're in need of a resource to help you talk to your students speak does have an app. All you have to do is search for SPEAK North Alabama in your app store and then download it. It's available on both iOS and Android devices.

High school students can apply to be speak ambassadors to help raise suicide awareness in their schools. They can email anna4speak@gmail.com for an application.