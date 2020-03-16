Clear
School districts work to feed students during Coronavirus closure

During the school closure, districts in our area are working hard to make sure students still have access to food.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 5:51 AM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Monday morning, volunteers will be here at Riverton Elementary to coordinate supplies for those free meals.

Here's a list of the madison county elementary schools offering free lunches today and the rest of the week from 11am to 1 pm: Riverton, Hazel Green, Madison County, New Hope, Harvest or Madison Crossroads elementary schools to pick up the meals using a drive-thru service. Each meal will have one lunch and one breakfast for the next day.

Huntsville city schools will serve grab and go meals today through Wednesday from 10:30AM to 1PM. After Wednesday they plan to continue to serve those meals but have not release those details.

