School districts work to feed students during Coronavirus closure

Monday morning, volunteers will be here at Riverton Elementary to coordinate supplies for those free meals.
Here's a list of the madison county elementary schools offering free lunches today and the rest of the week from 11am to 1 pm: Riverton, Hazel Green, Madison County, New Hope, Harvest or Madison Crossroads elementary schools to pick up the meals using a drive-thru service. Each meal will have one lunch and one breakfast for the next day.
Huntsville city schools will serve grab and go meals today through Wednesday from 10:30AM to 1PM. After Wednesday they plan to continue to serve those meals but have not release those details.
