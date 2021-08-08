School districts remember child victim in Harvest murder-suicide

Two separate school districts are among those in the community heartbroken by Friday's murder-suicide.

On Saturday, the Madison County Sheriff's office identified one of the victims as 10-year-old Tate Buening.

He was a student at Endeavor Elementary School for several years, but was recently moved to Athens Intermediate School.

"Tate was a loving boy and we will miss his sweet smile and energy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family," school principal Cindy Davis said.

Athens City Schools will start the school year on Wednesday. They will have counselors available for students who need support.

Endeavor Elementary School also released a statement Saturday saying, "Tate was a bright light. I have described him as simply sunshine coming down the hallway. Other staff members have stated that he always had a hug for them and was kind to everyone. He always exemplified our Endeavor expectations of being kind, safe, and responsible. Our hearts are borken. Tate had such a bright future and we are saddened that it was taken from him at the age of 10 years old."

A GoFundMe was set up for the family.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.