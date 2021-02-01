North Alabama school districts prepare for teachers to get coronavirus vaccine

Now that teachers can get the coronavirus vaccine starting Feb. 8, many districts are preparing for logistics on how to get teachers vaccinated.

The Muscle Shoals City School System said it sent out a survey to its teachers to see who all wants the vaccine. From there, they have prioritized it based on age and underlying health conditions.

"We've got our list ready to go as soon as we're called," said Muscle Shoals City Schools' lead nurse, Kelley Word.

Word said they're working with both Helen Keller Hospital and the Colbert County Health Department to find out when and where teachers will get their first shot of vaccine.

"We will definitely go with whoever calls us first. I know Helen Keller Hospital has been great to keep us updated. ADPH as well, so we're not exactly sure what that will look like at this point. But we will follow whatever guidelines are given to us, and when they ask us to come, we're ready," said Word.

Word said there is a shortage of vaccine, so it's unclear when they will get that call.

"Of course, there is the issue of supply and demand, so as soon as the supply is available, we will be on board. I'm hoping within the next two or three weeks, that's my goal," said Word.

It's a call science teacher Leela Holt has been waiting on. She said she's possibly exposed everyday doing what she loves, and she's ready to get the vaccine and have some protection.

"I'm a little older. I'm 63 and I think it's really important that I go ahead and get vaccinated, not only for myself but for my students and other people that I'm around," said Holt.

Word said the more people they can get vaccinated, the closer everyone is to herd immunity, and that's needed so things can get back to normal.