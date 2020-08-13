School districts across North Alabama still waiting on devices

For some school districts across North Alabama, it could be sooner rather than later that they get the delayed and back ordered Chromebooks they've been waiting on.

Both Scottsboro and Huntsville City Schools are still waiting on the delivery of hundreds of devices they ordered for this year. While they had been told to expect delays to last months, some schools are now expecting delivery in a matter of weeks.

Still, the laptops won’t arrive before classes start.

“We’re glad we’re getting what we’re getting in the four to five weeks. I would have loved to have had them earlier, we ordered those somewhere back in mid-June. Obviously, with things the way things are, things are just a little out of whack on delivery," Scottsboro City Schools Superintendent Jose Reyes, Jr. said.

Reyes, Jr. said the district is still waiting on the 500 Chromebooks ordered for students.

The district said it only had 165 students request laptops and should have enough until the new shipment arrives.

his distributor originally told him the laptops could arrive any time between late October and December, but now expects to have them in about a month.

"We are almost one-to-one at every school, but what we were doing is to make sure we had enough computers at school and at home," he said.

Huntsville City Schools is also experiencing delays with “supply chain disruptions.”

According to the district, Huntsville City Schools is providing all students with devices for the upcoming year but the district is still waiting on new laptops.

In a statement to WAAY 31, Huntsville City Schools said: “New students will use a loaner device, and returning students will continue to use their previously issued district devices until the shipment arrives.”

HCS did not say when the devices are expected to arrive, but both districts say they will still be able to provide devices to all those who need them.

I reached out to Athens City Schools for an update on the devices delays the district had been experiencing, no update was provided on Thursday.