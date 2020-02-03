School closures prompt spike in flu shots in Lincoln County

After two school districts closed because of the flu, doctors offices in Lincoln County said more patients are coming in for flu shots.

"Definitely I think folks have realized it's time to get a flu shot," Dr. Bill Edwards said.

Edwards is a family medicine doctor in Fayetteville. He said his practice has been giving out the flu vaccine for months - but some people are still coming in to get one.

"More so now there's been more public awareness with it," he said.

Edwards said doctors recommend you get that flu shot in September or October, but coming to get it in January or February is better late than never.

They said it's going to be just as effective and we aren't going to stop seeing flu cases until around April.

"I wish they would have gotten their flu shots earlier, I think it would have helped," Linda Mills, a grandparent, said.

Mills has 3- and 5-year-old grandsons. She said this year they weren't able to get their flu shots in the fall so she was worried they'd get sick

"Even though they go to a small school, i mean you know their classes are very small, i actually think that there's kids right now that are sick," Mills said.

Edwards said getting the shot earlier gives you a better chance at avoiding the flu, but it never hurts to get one.

"It's never too late to get one, it's still not too late," Edwards said.

Mills agrees.

"It's definitely worth getting,' she said. 'I didn't get mine and i ended up with the flu which was not good," she said.

Superintendent of Fayetteville City Schools Janine Wilson said they should have enough staff back Tuesday to open the schools again.