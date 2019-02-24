The following schools are closed for Monday, January 25th because of safety reasons due to flooded roads.
*Morgan Co. Schools
*Colbert Co. Schools
*Limestone Co. Schools
*Jackson Co. Schools-Bridgeport Elementary School, Bridgeport Middle School, North Jackson High School, Stevenson Elementary School, Stevenson Middle School, Hollywood Junior High School, Woodville High School will be closed. All other schools will be open.
*Lincoln Co. Schools (Tennessee)
*Fayatteville City Schools (Tennessee)
*Giles County Schools (Tennessee)
Related Content
- School closures in North Alabama due to flooding
- North Alabama schools closing early Wednesday due to rain, flooding
- North Alabama, Tennessee schools opening late, closing Thursday due to flooding
- Updates: Flooding closes more North Alabama roads
- UPDATES: Flooding closes more North Alabama roads
- Some Jackson County Schools dismissing due to rain, flooding
- Limestone County roads closed due to flooding
- Road Closure
- Flooding reported at multiple locations in North Alabama
- North Alabama schools preparing for auto growth
Scroll for more content...