School closures in North Alabama due to flooding

The following schools are closed for Monday, January 25th because of safety reasons due to flooded roads.

*Morgan Co. Schools

*Colbert Co. Schools

*Limestone Co. Schools

*Jackson Co. Schools-Bridgeport Elementary School, Bridgeport Middle School, North Jackson High School, Stevenson Elementary School, Stevenson Middle School, Hollywood Junior High School, Woodville High School will be closed. All other schools will be open.

*Lincoln Co. Schools (Tennessee)

*Fayatteville City Schools (Tennessee)

*Giles County Schools (Tennessee)