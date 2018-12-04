Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

School bus involved in two-vehicle wreck in Madison County

MGN Online

A state trooper and emergency vehicles responded to the wreck.

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 3:42 PM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 3:59 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash between a school bus and vehicle Tuesday afternoon at Charity Lane and Mitchell Moore Road. 

While parents were arriving to the scene, a student complained of pain and was assessed by emergency personnel. 

A state trooper responded along with emergency vehicles. The sheriff's office urges drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes while the crash is investigated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events