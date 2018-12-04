School bus involved in two-vehicle wreck in Madison County

The Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash between a school bus and vehicle Tuesday afternoon at Charity Lane and Mitchell Moore Road.
While parents were arriving to the scene, a student complained of pain and was assessed by emergency personnel.
A state trooper responded along with emergency vehicles. The sheriff's office urges drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes while the crash is investigated.
