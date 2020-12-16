Huntsville City Schools bus involved in wreck; no injuries reported

A Huntsville City Schools bus was involved in a wreck on Wednesday.

According to Don Webster, a spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, crews were called to the wreck at Belle Mor Drive NW and Old Railroad Bed Road, near Highway 72.

Webster said 15 kids were on board the bus in addition to the driver.

According to Sgt. Thigpen with Huntsville police, no injuries are reported, and the bus is finishing its route like normal.

The driver of the other vehicle is uninjured as well. Police are working to clear the scene, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.