School Delays for Weather

The Lincoln County Schools Director Dr. Bill Heath said the district will operate on a 2 hour delay on Wednesday due to flooding concerns.
Posted: Mar 31, 2021 5:27 AM
Updated: Mar 31, 2021 5:29 AM
