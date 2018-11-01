This morning we have school delays in the Tennessee Valley:
Colbert County School- delayed until 10:00 a.m.
Florence City Schools- two hour delay
Franklin Co. Schools- delayed until 10:00 a.m.
Lawrence County- two hour delay.
Legacy Christian Academy- 2 hour delay
Muscle Shoals City Schools- two hour delay.
Russellville City Schools- two hour delay.
Sheffield City Schools- two hour delay.
Tuscumbia City Schools- two hour delay.
College and Universities:
Northwest Shoals Community College- two hour delay.
University of North Alabama- two hour delay.
WAAY 31 will continue to update this story as more delays and closures come in.
