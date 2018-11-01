Clear
School Delays In The Tennessee Valley

School delays as severe weather hits the Tennessee Valley.

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 6:09 AM
Updated: Nov. 1, 2018 6:53 AM
Posted By: Devyn Guillebeaux

This morning we have school delays in the Tennessee Valley:

Colbert County School- delayed until 10:00 a.m.

Florence City Schools- two hour delay

Franklin Co. Schools- delayed until 10:00 a.m.

Lawrence County- two hour delay. 

Legacy Christian Academy- 2 hour delay

Muscle Shoals City Schools- two hour delay. 

Russellville City Schools- two hour delay. 

Sheffield City Schools- two hour delay.

Tuscumbia City Schools- two hour delay.

College and Universities:

Northwest Shoals Community College- two hour delay. 

University of North Alabama- two hour delay.

WAAY 31 will continue to update this story as more delays and closures come in. 

