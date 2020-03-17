School counselor talks about discussing coronavirus outbreak with kids

Local school counselors say it's important to keep things as normal as you can for your child while they're home from school because of the coronavirus.

Schools across North Alabama are already closed or will close in a matter of days until at least April 6th.

A counselor from Priceville Junior High School in Morgan County told WAAY 31 this is a time for parents to communicate with their child about the current situation.

"I think keeping things as normal as possible. I think coming up with a new temporary routine for them. For parents not to panic and for parents to be calm about the situation," says Kelly Gates.

Gates, a school counselor at Priceville Junior High School, says it's up to the parent on how in-depth they should discuss the coronavirus outbreak.

"You know your child best. So I would just say to keep it simple and to also remain calm yourself and that way they will feed off of you," she says.

Gates says while your child is home you can use the coronavirus outbreak as a teachable moment for them.

"Health and hygiene is very important how we take care of others and how we respond in a time like this. It is very important how the adults respond will have a big impact on how the kids will react as well. Like i said, they'll follow our lead," she says.