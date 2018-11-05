Tuesday morning we have school delays in the Tennessee Valley:
*Albertville City Schools- delayed 2 hours
*Athens City Schools- delayed 2 hours; buses will run but will also follow the delay
*Guntersville City Schools- closed all day; all after school activities will continue as normal; Staff in at 10 a.m.
*Boaz City Schools- delayed 2 hours
*Jackson County Schools- delayed 2 hours
*Marshall County Schools- delayed 3 hours
*Huntsville City Schools- delayed 2 hours
*Madison County Schools- delayed 2 hours
*Madison City Schools- delayed 2 hours
*Madison Academy- delayed 2 hours
Colleges and Universities:
*Wallace State Community College- delayed until 9:30 a.m.
Related Content
- School closures and delays across the Tennessee Valley
- School Delays In The Tennessee Valley
- CLOSINGS: Winter weather threat prompts closures throughout Tennessee Valley
- Storms cause power outages, street closures across the Tennessee Valley
- Schools announce additional delays as extreme cold hits the Tennessee Valley
- Interstate 65 lane closure causing delays
- Signing day for high schools across the Tennessee Valley
- Start dates for schools around the Tennessee Valley
- 2017 Murders In The Tennessee Valley
- Drought could impact crops in Tennessee Valley
Scroll for more content...