School closures and delays across the Tennessee Valley

Tuesday morning we have school delays in the Tennessee Valley:

*Albertville City Schools- delayed 2 hours

*Athens City Schools- delayed 2 hours; buses will run but will also follow the delay

*Guntersville City Schools- closed all day; all after school activities will continue as normal; Staff in at 10 a.m.

*Boaz City Schools- delayed 2 hours

*Jackson County Schools- delayed 2 hours

*Marshall County Schools- delayed 3 hours

*Huntsville City Schools- delayed 2 hours

*Madison County Schools- delayed 2 hours

*Madison City Schools- delayed 2 hours

*Madison Academy- delayed 2 hours

Colleges and Universities:

*Wallace State Community College- delayed until 9:30 a.m.