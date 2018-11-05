Clear
School closures and delays across the Tennessee Valley

Here is a list of school closures across the Valley.

Nov. 5, 2018
Updated: Nov. 5, 2018 4:20 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Tuesday morning we have school delays in the Tennessee Valley:

*Albertville City Schools- delayed 2 hours

*Athens City Schools- delayed 2 hours; buses will run but will also follow the delay

*Guntersville City Schools- closed all day; all after school activities will continue as normal; Staff in at 10 a.m.

*Boaz City Schools- delayed 2 hours

*Jackson County Schools- delayed 2 hours

*Marshall County Schools- delayed 3 hours

*Huntsville City Schools- delayed 2 hours

*Madison County Schools- delayed 2 hours

*Madison City Schools- delayed 2 hours

*Madison Academy- delayed 2 hours

Colleges and Universities:

*Wallace State Community College- delayed until 9:30 a.m.

