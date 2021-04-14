Scholarship created in honor of Huntsville Hospital’s first African American ICU nurse manager

A new scholarship has been founded in memory of Huntsville Hospital’s first African American ICU nurse manager.

Daisy P. Swinton began her work at Huntsville Hospital in 1957. She worked her way from housekeeping to ICU nurse manager and retired in 1997.

Swinton passed away in August of 2020. The scholarship, initiated by her family and founded by the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, is fully funded by the community.

Applications for the Daisy P. Swinton Scholarship are open to any employee of Huntsville Hospital or to “outstanding high school or college students who have been accepted to a Nursing school or program,” Wednesday’s announcement said.

“It was a scholarship, much like this one, that empowered my mother to continue her education and receive the training she needed to fulfill her goals,” said Dawna Swinton Baker, Daisy P. Swinton’s daughter. “This scholarship will change many lives, just like Daisy did every day. I hope that anyone who has that same drive and passion is inspired to apply.”

Applications open Thursday, Apr. 15, and submissions will be accepted through July 1.

