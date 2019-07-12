Scattered thunderstorms through this weekend

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop through the late morning and into this afternoon. Thunderstorms will move north, northeast throughout the day with stronger thunderstorms closer to Tennessee. Even with the cloud cover and rain, afternoon highs will still warm to near 90.

The threat for scattered thunderstorms continues through this weekend. The other concern will be remnant moisture from what is currently Tropical Storm Barry. Barry's tropical moisture may come close enough the Tennessee Valley Sunday and into Monday to bring heavier rain and the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms. If the remnants track further west then the threat will drop for the Valley.

Rainfall totals will be drastically different from west to east the next 4 days. Closer to the Shoals 3-5" of rain will be possible. Closer to Sand Mountain rainfall totals will be closer to 1" with isolated higher.