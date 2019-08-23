Scattered thunderstorms through Friday evening

Most of the thunderstorms we have seen in the Tennessee Valley this workweek have been isolated in nature. Today is the start of a stretch of days with higher coverage of thunderstorms and showers. The severe threat is very low Friday but gusty winds, heavy rain and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning will be possible today.

The biggest concern for high school football this evening will be cloud-to-ground lightning. This could delay any games that are nearby any lightning strikes. It is also possible that thunderstorms will begin to dissipate and exit the Tennessee Valley closer to game time at 7:00 pm.

This very active pattern will remain through this weekend and into early next workweek. Each day scattered showers and thunderstorms will produce periods of heavy rain. This will also help to keep daily highs in the 80s. In total over the next 5 days the Tennessee Valley could pick up 1.5-3.00" of rain with isolated higher or lower.