Scattered thunderstorms this weekend

Afternoon highs will warm to near 90 Saturday with the threat of scattered thunderstorms through tonight.

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 10:35 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Localized flash flooding will be a concern with the stronger downpours Saturday and Sunday and into next week with any thunderstorms.  The heat eases as well, with highs near 90 today, followed by the mid 80s Sunday. The remnants of Barry will be approaching the Valley. That in combination with an increase in cloud cover and the breakdown of the ridge of high pressure that dominated our weather will help drop temperatures.

In regard to Barry, rain is the main threat from coastal Louisiana up the Mississippi River. In the Valley, our western counties will see the higher rain totals with as much as 4 to 6 inches falling in the next week. Farther east, amounts between 1 and 2 inches will be more common. Once the rain subsides, the heat intensifies yet again. We'll be in the low to mid 80s Monday, followed by the return of lower 90s to end next week.

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
