Scattered thunderstorms this weekend

Localized flash flooding will be a concern with the stronger downpours Saturday and Sunday and into next week with any thunderstorms. The heat eases as well, with highs near 90 today, followed by the mid 80s Sunday. The remnants of Barry will be approaching the Valley. That in combination with an increase in cloud cover and the breakdown of the ridge of high pressure that dominated our weather will help drop temperatures.

In regard to Barry, rain is the main threat from coastal Louisiana up the Mississippi River. In the Valley, our western counties will see the higher rain totals with as much as 4 to 6 inches falling in the next week. Farther east, amounts between 1 and 2 inches will be more common. Once the rain subsides, the heat intensifies yet again. We'll be in the low to mid 80s Monday, followed by the return of lower 90s to end next week.