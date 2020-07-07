Scattered thunderstorms by Tuesday afternoon

Other than some low clouds(stratus) this morning, North Alabama is seeing periods of mostly sunny skies. It's early July so this sun will lead to a quick warm up and instability for thunderstorms. Storm chances increase each hour for North Alabama through Tuesday evening.

A center of low pressure that's moved inland off the Gulf will be the main driving factor in our storm chances through Wednesday. It's currently located over south Georgia and will continue to track eastward over the next 48 hours. With some daytime heating, storms develop by this afternoon across the southeast, tracking northwestward through North Alabama. Even without an outlined risk for severe weather, stronger storms can produce gusty wind and heavy rain. In fact, flooding will be the top concern with storms the next few days. Temperatures won't be quite as hot when you factor in the increase in cloud. However, it'll still be uncomfortably humid. A very similar day is on tap Wednesday.

By Friday, we still have storms in the forecast but the pattern shifts. With the surface low well up the eastern seaboard, our storms heading into the weekend will mainly be driven by a series of disturbances tracking out of the Midwest. At least of couple of complexes of storms will be pushing out of the northwest starting Friday, so expect rain and storms off and on through the weekend as a result. The chance for a strong to even severe storm exists over the weekend, as does the continued concern for flooding.