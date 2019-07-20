Clear

Scattered thunderstorms Saturday

Afternoon highs warm to the low 90s with humid conditions. Expect scattered thunderstorms through this evening.

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 9:32 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

High humidity and temperatures in the 90s will make it feel like lower triple digits this weekend. We'll also be dealing with scattered storms both today and Sunday.  Storms start developing as early as this morning and linger off and on through the evening. All that to say, get ready for a repeat on Sunday.

Changes are on the way Monday! Rain and storms are more widespread, but they're coming along with a cold front. Temperatures are dropping into the upper 60s by Tuesday morning and highs will be in the mid 80s through the middle of the week. Some stronger storms are possible Monday into Tuesday with the passage of the front, so we'll be monitoring the risks accordingly.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events