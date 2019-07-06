Clear

Scattered thunderstorms Saturday

Another day of afternoon and evening thunderstorms in the Tennessee Valley. Afternoon highs will warm to the low to mid 90s.

Posted: Jul 6, 2019 8:49 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

The typical July pattern we've been stuck in for the past several days continues this weekend. Warm, humid nights followed by hot and somewhat stormy afternoons will be the trend both today and Sunday. Lows hit the lower 70s and highs climb to the low to mid 90s. With humidity factored in, it should feel like lower triple digits.

Aside from the occasional temporary reduction in storm coverage, the highs hold steady in the lower to mid 90s and there's a chance for storms every day through at least next week. 

Huntsville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
