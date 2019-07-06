Scattered thunderstorms Saturday

The typical July pattern we've been stuck in for the past several days continues this weekend. Warm, humid nights followed by hot and somewhat stormy afternoons will be the trend both today and Sunday. Lows hit the lower 70s and highs climb to the low to mid 90s. With humidity factored in, it should feel like lower triple digits.

Aside from the occasional temporary reduction in storm coverage, the highs hold steady in the lower to mid 90s and there's a chance for storms every day through at least next week.